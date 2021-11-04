Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

