Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by 149.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

