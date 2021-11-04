Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CIGI traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.51. 68,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.11. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $150.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

