Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.90

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 7855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get Colfax alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.