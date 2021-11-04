CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

