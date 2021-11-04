CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of CMC Materials worth $133,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CCMP stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

