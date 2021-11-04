Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.