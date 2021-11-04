Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.
Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.23.
Several research firms have weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
