Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

