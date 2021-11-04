Citadel Advisors LLC Has $51.20 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $51,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,716 in the last ninety days.

EWTX stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

