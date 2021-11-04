Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ciena by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

