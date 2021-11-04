Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Cut by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

