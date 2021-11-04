CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$29.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.19. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$29.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.