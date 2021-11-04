CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. CHS has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

