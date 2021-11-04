CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
CHS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. CHS has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.
CHS Company Profile
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.