Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CHH traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 478,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Choice Hotels International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,016.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

