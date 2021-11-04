China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Stake Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of China Yuchai International worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 179,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.