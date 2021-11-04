Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 9th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.