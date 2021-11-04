Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 9th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

