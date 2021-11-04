Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce $13.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.39 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $687.73. 26,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,337. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $746.15 and a 200 day moving average of $724.02.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

