Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.12 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Glacier Bancorp worth $44,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

