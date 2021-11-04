Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.05 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of DraftKings worth $43,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,241,764 shares of company stock valued at $236,808,007. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

