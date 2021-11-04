Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,461,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of MGIC Investment worth $47,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 580,847 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 735,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

