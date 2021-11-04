Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Sensata Technologies worth $46,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

