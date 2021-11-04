Chainlink Price Tops $30.76 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.23 billion and approximately $879.26 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.