CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 405%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. 99,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.