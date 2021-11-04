Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.55. Cerus shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 79,368 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $4,813,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

