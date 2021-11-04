Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.55. Cerus shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 79,368 shares trading hands.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.
About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
