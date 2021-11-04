Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 1.3% Higher

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.52). 2,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 49,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,301.79.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

