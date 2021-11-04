Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $591,533.10 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 254,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 146,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $10,376,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $5,860,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

