Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and approximately $793,266.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 118,960,908 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

