Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $693.48 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $693.48 million and $109.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

