CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CDW were worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

