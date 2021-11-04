Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,781. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.07.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSTR. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

