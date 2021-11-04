Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $38.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

