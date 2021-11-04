Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$294.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$300.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$236.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock opened at C$180.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$199.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$187.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.