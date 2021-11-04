Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003233 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $65.94 billion and $3.45 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00123662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00510506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00048648 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027249 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,676,945,632 coins and its circulating supply is 33,270,284,965 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

