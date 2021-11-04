Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.