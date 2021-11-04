Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 184,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,437. The company has a market cap of $88.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

