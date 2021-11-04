Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

