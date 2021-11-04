Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Etsy makes up about 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $31.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.61. 246,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

