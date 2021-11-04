Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 9,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

