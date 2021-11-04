Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 53,396 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,396 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $4,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.