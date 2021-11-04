Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,467,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 14.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Premier by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

