Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

Shares of ODFL opened at $348.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $349.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.