Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

