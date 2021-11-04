Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,754 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $779.85 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

