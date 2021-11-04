Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 148,034 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,091,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -169.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,329 shares of company stock worth $99,235,041 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

