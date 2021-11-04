Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 682,742 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $39.75.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

