Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 254.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

CWH stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

