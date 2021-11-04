Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

