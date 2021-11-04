Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

