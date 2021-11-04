Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

