Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

CRNCY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

